‘Radegund’: First Look at Terrence Malik’s World War II Drama

Decades after helming “The Thin Red Line,” Terrence Malick is making his return to World War II with “Radegund,” a war drama about love, sacrifice and destiny.

Variety has shared the first image of the upcoming film, which features two actors standing outside in a lush green field, surrounded by mountains. Check out the image here.

“Radegund” tell the true story of Franz Jägerstätter (portrayed by August Diehl), an Austrian solider who became a conscientious objector during World War II and was sentenced to death at age 36 for his actions. The script was written by Malick and is told through a series of real wartime letters between Jaegerstaetter and his wife. Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Nyqvist, Alexander Fehling and Jürgen Prochnow co-star.

Additionally, Variety reports that Mister Smith Entertainment has licensed the film to UGC for France. The deal happened during the European Film Market, with UGC’s Thierry Decourcelle saying that Malick’s screenplay is “one of the strongest scripts we have read in recent years.”

Last year, Malick released two versions of “Voyage of Time.” His upcoming film, “Song to Song,” includes a star-studded cast with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale, and will be released by Broad Green Pictures on March 17.

“Radegund” is slated to for a 2017 release.

