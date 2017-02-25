Razzie Awards Winners List 2017: ‘Batman v Superman’ and ‘Hillary’s America’ Dominate as Year’s Worst

The celebration also honored "Zoolander 2" and Mel Gibson.

Awards season finally comes to an end tomorrow night with the 89th Academy Awards, and the 37th Golden Raspberry Awards (nicknamed the Razzies) are honoring the very worst films of 2016. It turns out that it was such a horrific year at multiplexes that the categories were expanded to include six nominees.

Ben Stiller’s critically reviled “Zoolander 2” had the most nominations of the year, competing in nine categories, including the coveted Worst Picture. Other multiple nominees included “Dirty Grandpa” (six nominations), “Independence Day: Resurgence” (five nominations) and “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (three nominations). But two films took home the majority of the dubious honors, with the bloated mashup of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and lazy propaganda of “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party” “winning” all but one of the top dishonors.

Below are all of this year’s Razzie nominees. Winners are noted in bold.

WORST PICTURE

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Zoolander No. 2”

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Gerard Butler / “Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen”

Henry Cavill / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Robert de Niro / “Dirty Grandpa”

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Ben Stiller / “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox / “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

Tyler Perry / “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Julia Roberts / “Mother’s Day”

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Naomi Watts / “Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In”

Shailene Woodley / “Divergent Series: Allegiant”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough / “Dirty Grandpa”

Kate Hudson / “Mother’s Day”

Aubrey Plaza / “Dirty Grandpa”

Jane Seymour / “Fifty Shades of Black”

Sela Ward / “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Kristen Wiig / “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage / “Snowden”

Johnny Depp / “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Will Ferrell / “Zoolander No. 2”

Jesse Eisenberg / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Jared Leto / “Suicide Squad”

Owen Wilson / “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / “Gods of Egypt”

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / “Collateral Beauty”

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Roland Emmerich / “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Tyler Perry / “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Alex Proyas / “Gods of Egypt”

Zack Snyder / “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Ben Stiller / “Zoolander No. 2”

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Alice Through the Looking Glass”

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice”

“Fifty Shades of Black”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

“Zoolander No. 2”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Suicide Squad”

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Mel Gibson, for directing the Oscar-nominated “Hacksaw Ridge” after his 2014 Razzie nomination for Worst Supporting Actor

