Watch: Australian Comedian Jim Jeffries Fires Back at Trump Fan Piers Morgan on Explosive ‘Bill Maher’ Episode

"Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it, mate," the comedian stated.

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies did not hold back on the latest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” when Piers Morgan was supporting Donald Trump.

Blasting the Morgan for saying that Trump’s executive order wasn’t a Muslim ban, Jefferies told the British journalist to “f*ck off.”

“This is what you do, Piers. You say, ‘He hasn’t done this, he hasn’t done that, he’s not going to do all these things,’” the comedian said. “Give him a f*cking chance, mate. Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it, mate.”

Morgan replied by calling his response “ridiculous,” which made Jeffries flip him off and reply, “You just like that you won ‘The Apprentice’ and you have a famous friend, mate.”

The heated exchange caused Maher to try and settle things down. Then Morgan told Jeffries, “You’re losing your audience because you’re sounding unpleasant,” to which the comedian turned to the crowd and asked them if he was losing them. They cheered and he once again flipped off Morgan.

Watch their heated exchange below:

