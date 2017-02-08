Richard Hatch, ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Star, Dies at 71

The actor appeared in both versions of the show.

“Battlestar Galactica” star Richard Hatch has departed this mortal coil, several outlets confirm. The actor, who appeared in both the original iteration of the sci-fi series and Syfy’s remake — albeit in different roles — was 71. Hatch earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Captain Apollo in the 1978-79 version of the show, and went on to play Tom Zarek in the remake.

“Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional,” tweeted “BSG” executive producer Ronald D. Moore. “His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family.” Hatch was active in guest roles on television throughout the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, making appearances in everything from “CHiPs” and “Dynasty” to “Baywatch” and “MacGyver.”

Born May 21, 1945 in Santa Monica, Hatch got his start in theater before getting his break on the soap opera “All My Children.” He remained active until his death — which, according to the Facebook page for the “Star Trek” fan movie “Axanar,” came after a battle with pancreatic cancer — and has several upcoming projects listed on IMDb.

