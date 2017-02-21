Richard Linklater Directs PSA Slamming Texas’ Anti-Transgender Bathroom Bill — Watch

The video is part of the "I Pee with LGBT" campaign.

The recent wave of so-called bathroom bills, which seem to be predicated on the notion that transgender people either didn’t exist or weren’t using public restrooms until a few years ago, has made its way to Texas. In response, Legacy Community Health and the ACLU of Texas have partnered with one of the state’s best-known filmmakers to direct a PSA decrying the proposed law. Watch Richard Linklater’s minute-long “Taking a Seat, Making a Stand” below.

READ MORE: Richard Linklater, Sam Rockwell and More Join Ethan Hawke’s Music Biopic ‘Blaze’

Part of the I Pee with LGBT campaign, the video features several people making the point that “this isn’t a privacy issue — it’s a discrimination issue.” “Lt. Gov. Patrick and other state lawmakers who support S.B. 6 portray the bill as a ‘common sense’ protection of ‘common decency,'” said, Terri Burke, executive director of the ACLU of Texas, in a statement obtained by the San Antonio Current. “There’s nothing decent about a proposed law that would exclude transgender people from public spaces or bar them from participating in public life. With this campaign we hope to raise awareness on the issue and ensure that Texas doesn’t consign our transgender brothers and sisters to second-class status under the law.”

READ MORE: Richard Linklater’s ‘Last Flag Flying’ Casts Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne

Born in Houston, Linklater is a co-founder of the Austin Film Society and has set many of his films in the Lone Star State. That includes his two most recent works, “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Boyhood,” for which he received Academy Award nominations for both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.