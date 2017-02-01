‘Rings’: Watch the First Three Terrorizing Minutes of the Horror Film

The third chapter in the horror franchise arrives in theaters on February 3.

No matter where you are, you can’t escape her. Fans of “The Ring” have been waiting 12 years since the 2005 sequel to reunite with Samara Morgan, and now they will with “Rings,” the third installment in the horror film franchise.

Before it arrives in theaters this Friday, February 3, audiences can get a sneak peek at the first three minutes of the film. The clip, titled “Extended Plane,” features Zach Roerig telling Laura Wiggins about the mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he views it. Things take a turn for the worse when Samara’s video starts playing on the airplane seats and all hell breaks loose.

“Rings” is directed by F. Javier Gutierrez and stars Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The third film follows a young woman who becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding the mysterious movie. Per the movie’s synopsis: “She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a ‘movie within the movie’ that no one has ever seen before…”

Check out the first three minutes below:

