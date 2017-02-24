‘Riviera’ First Trailer Brings Julia Stiles to TV in a Lavish Sexy New Thriller Series

Sky Atlantic's new murder mystery show is produced by Oscar-winning screenwriter Neil Jordan, as the network continues to bring in top talent.

Sky Atlantic has released its first trailer for its upcoming show “Riviera,” which is set to premiere in the U.K. June 1, fittingly kicking off the summer season with a murder mystery set in a sun-drenched paradise south of France. The show is produced by Neil Jordan, the Oscar-winning director of “The Crying Game.”

Emmy nominee Julia Stiles plays Georgia, a wealthy woman whose husband Constantine dies in a yacht explosion. The show revolves around her searching for answers regarding her husband’s life and suspicious business dealings, shedding light on the mystery surrounding his death.

The show also features Oscar-nominated actress Lena Olin, in the role of Constantine’s ex-wife. Also starring are Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones“) and Adrian Lester (“Hustle”).

The British-based network had a busy year in 2016, handling big HBO releases in both the U.K. and Ireland: While titles like “Game of Thrones” and “The Young Pope” have been some of the station’s most popular shows, it has a few promising original projects on the horizon, such as “Riviera” and the upcoming mini-series “Guerrilla,” created by John Ridley and starring Idris Elba.

Sky Atlantic has certainly developed a knack for luring in top talent, so it may be worth keeping an eye on its current and future projects. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here, courtesy of Newsweek.

