Rob Stewart, Missing Documentarian and Conservationist, Found Dead After Deep-Water Diving

The filmmaker was shooting the follow-up to his 2006 documentary "Sharkwater."

Rob Stewart, the 37-year-old documentarian and conservationist who went missing a couple days ago, was found dead after his body was recovered off the Florida Keys, according to Variety. The US Coast Guard confirmed the news on Friday, February 3, after days of searching for Stewart and soliciting volunteer help.

Body of diver Mr Stewart reportedly found @ depth of 220 ft by ROV assist to Key Largo Vol Fire Dept. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 4, 2017

The Canadian filmmaker had been on a deep-water dive, exploring the wreck of Queen of Nassau and shooting “Sharkwater: Extinction,” a follow-up to his 2006 documentary, “Sharkwater,” about how to get shark finning banned worldwide.

His family posted the following message on the “Sharkwater” website:

“Rob has been found, peacefully in the ocean. There are no words. We are so deeply grateful to everyone who helped search, and happy that Rob passed while doing what he loved. We are working on how best to honour his incredible work. The Stewart family kindly asks that they are given some private time to grieve. Thank you everyone.”

Film distributor D Films, who previously worked with Stewart, also sent their condolences and prayers to his family.

It is great sorrow to hear that our friend Rob Stewart has passed. Our condolences and prayers go out to the Stewart family in this time. pic.twitter.com/pTzrazLbBd — D Films (@DFilms) February 4, 2017

The 37-year-old had a love for marine life and studied biology at the University of Western Ontario and zoology and marine biology in Kenya and Jamaica. His 2012 film, “Revolution,” examined both looming environmental collapse and what people are doing to avert it.

“Sharkwater: Extinction” was set to focus on the 80 million sharks killed per year that are unaccounted for by scientists.

