Rob Stewart Missing: Documentarian and Conservationist Was Shooting ‘Sharkwater’ Follow-Up

The Coast Guard is still searching for the filmmaker off the coast of Florida.

Rob Stewart is still missing off the coast of Florida, reports FLKeysNews. The 37-year-old documentarian and conservationist went missing two days ago during a deep-water dive exploring the wreck of Queen of Nassau, where he and a small group were filming “Sharkwater: Extinction,” a follow-up to 2006’s “Sharkwater.” The search is ongoing: “We don’t have any suspension plans at this time,” Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Eric Woodall said.

Stewart and one of his team members resurfaced at approximately 5:15 in the afternoon on Tuesday. Per the report, Stewart and his colleague “got onto their dive boat boat and passed out. When the boat crew went to retrieve Stewart, he was no longer in sight. According to an email from the conservation group Sea Shepherd, colleagues think Stewart passed out as well and floated off.”

Queen of Nassau is 225 underwater, which Stewart’s friend Tyler McLeod said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada is deeper than the filmmaker has gone before. Stewart followed “Sharkwater” with “Revolution” in 2012 and the short film “The Fight for Bala” three years later. “There are a lot of variables, but right now we’re just focusing on locating him,” Woodall added.

