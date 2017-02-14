Robert Downey Jr. Teaming Up With Director Richard Linklater for ‘Man of the People’ Podcast Film Adaptation

The story centers around a hoaxer who makes a fortune by scamming people with fake medicine.

Robert Downey Jr. and director Richard Linklater are teaming up for the film adaptation of the “Man of the People” episode of the “Reply All” podcast, which aired on January 19, 2017. Downey Jr. will star in the film, which does not have a title yet.

The film will be centered on the true story of hoaxer Dr. John Brinkley, who makes a fortune by scamming people with fake medicine. As his fame and fortune are on the rise, Dr. Brinkley gets the attention of the editor of “Journal of the American Medical Associations” between 1924 and 1950, Dr. Morris Fishbein, who becomes committed to taking him down.

This project will be produced by Team Downey’s Susan Downey and Downey Jr., alongside Annapurna’s Megan Ellison. Linklater will co-produce through his Detour Film production banner with Gimlet Media’s PJ Vogt, Tim Howard and Chris Giliberti.

The “Reply All” podcast features stories about how people shape technology, and how technology shapes people.

