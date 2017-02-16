Robot Chicken Creates Couch Gag for ‘The Simpsons’ — Watch

That sailboat painting really tied the room together.

Most would agree that “The Simpsons'” best days are behind it, but the series still has its moments nearly three decades into its record-breaking run. Often these revolve around the couch gag, the latest of which was made by the “Robot Chicken” team and concerns the ubiquitous sailboat painting that “really tied the room together.” Watch below.

READ MORE: ‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance Five Years Ago — Watch

After realizing said artwork (which only Homer seems to miss) is no longer there, our buffoonish hero goes in search of it in a fourth wall–breaking bit. He walks off the “Simpsons” set and onto several others: one clearly meant to evoke “South Park” (“out of the mouths of babes,” Homer says in response to their expletive-filled shouts), another featuring the California Raisins (whom Homer accidentally melts in a fire) and finally the one where his painting has ended up.

READ MORE: ‘The Simpsons’ One-Hour Episode: Behind the Crazy Mash-up of ‘Empire,’ Mr. Burns, Snoop Dogg and F. Scott Fitzgerald

“The Simpsons” is currently in its 28th season and recently aired its 600th episode. “The Cad and the Hat” airs this Sunday on Fox.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.