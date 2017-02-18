Roman Polanski’s Rape Victim on Being ‘Used’ By Advocates: ‘Nobody Wants Me To Be Fine’

After revealing that she forgives Polanski, Samantha Geimer is speaking out again, saying she is tired of being used as an example to serve social agendas.

Roman Polanski’s rape victim Samantha Geimer has spoken out again to TMZ about wanting to move on from the case, and how advocates blocking the advancement of his career by having him removed from opportunities like the presidency of the César Awards aren’t speaking on her behalf.

In 1977, Geimer, then 13, was raped by Polanski, who was in his 40s. Fearing an extended prison sentence after serving 42 days and jail and offering a plea, he fled to Paris and has avoided U.S. requests for extradition ever since. Geimer has discussed the rape with the press before, even writing an autobiography, but is speaking out again as Polanski’s lawyer is reportedly ready to ask a judge to “recall the fugitive warrant and rule his client did his time under the plea deal.”

“What happened to me is, sadly, common — however, not the end of the world, and I’m sure I would have been fine, and I was fine, but nobody wants me to be fine,” Geimer said. “I continue to be asked to be a victim so people can use my experience, change it, make it worse, dramatize it for their own agendas, and I don’t like being used by the judge, I don’t like being used by advocates boycotting that he’s going to be the president of the César Awards, people make a petition without my consent. So I’m not a victim anymore, I can speak for myself, I don’t want to be used.”

Watch more of Geimer’s statement below:

