Rooster Teeth Greenlights Second Season Of Post-Apocalyptic Series ‘Day 5’ — Exclusive

FIRST, the premium SVOD platform from Rooster Teeth, today announced the return of “Day 5,” the online studio’s premium exclusive series that took home the 2016 Streamy award for “Best Action or Sci-Fi.” Jesse C. Boyd (“The Walking Dead”), Walker Satterwhite, Stephanie Drapeau and Davi Jay return for eight new episodes of greater mysteries in this fresh spin on the post-apocalypse genre. Production will begin later this month.

Boyd plays affable anti-hero Jake, a drug-addict who wakes one day to find most of the world’s population have died int heir sleep overnight due to a mysterious shift that made sleep suddenly deadly. He teams up with precocious thirteen-year-old Sam (Walker Satterwhite) and the unlikely pair must figure out how to survive together.

Rooster Teeth was tight-lipped about the finer details of the second season, but had this to say: “Another day has passed…and sleep still kills. As the delirium mounts and new threats converge, survivors Jake, Sam, Ally, and Ellis must embark on a last-ditch mission to reach the one place that might still save them…a place where it’s rumored you can still sleep safely.”

The Austin-based studio has over 200,000 subscribers through its FIRST SVOD platform, garnering devoted fans for its long-running web series, “Red vs. Blue,” as well as “RWBY,” the first western anime series to be distributed in Japan. “Day 5” is the studio’s first live action dramatic series.

