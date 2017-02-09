‘Running Wild’ Exclusive Clip: A Widow Works With Convicts to Save Her Ranch — Watch

Directed by Alex Ranarivelo, the film will be available in select theaters and On Demand February 10.

“Running Wild” follows the story of Stella Davis (Dorian Brown Pham), a beautiful young woman whose husband dies in a car accident. After becoming a widow, Stella saves her ranch by working with a group of convicts. Watch an exclusive clip below.

The clip shows the moment Stella meets the group that will help her save her ranch. Their crimes range from tax evasion and online fraud to possession of firearms, vehicular homicide and grand larceny. While working with these convicts, Stella finds herself facing prejudice, greed and bureaucracy.

The cast includes Sharon Stone (“Basic Instinct”), Tommy Flanagan (“Gladiator”), Jason Lewis (“Sex in the City”), and Tom Williamson (“All Cheerleaders Die”). Flanagan plays the leader of the convicts, and Stone is the villain of the story.

The film is directed by Alex Ranarivelo (“American Wrestler: The Wizard”) and written by Christina Moore (“Pray for Rain,” and “Mr. Student Body President”) and Brian Rudnick (“American Wrestler: The Wizard”).

Watch the exclusive clip below.

