Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud’ Will Next Tackle Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Murphy and Jon Robin Baitz will write the 10-episode series; here's when it will premiere.

On the eve of the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series “Feud: Bette and Joan,” the executive producer has already lined up the sequel.

FX has ordered 10 episodes of a second edition of “Feud,” to focus on the breakup of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. “Feud: Charles and Diana” will premiere in 2018.

Murphy will write “Feud: Charles and Diana” with Jon Robin Baitz, who is also currently a consulting producer on Murphy’s “Katrina: American Crime Story.” Murphy and Baitz will also be executive producers, along with Dede Gardner, Plan B Entertainment and Alexis Martin Woodall. Fox 21 Television Studios is the production company.

“Feud” is the third anthology series for Murphy at FX, following “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story.” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” which premieres March 5, tells the story of the rivalry between Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) during their collaboration on “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

Baitz’s other credits include ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” NBC’s “The Slap,” and PBS’ “Three Hotels.” He also wrote episodes of “The West Wing” and “Alias.”

