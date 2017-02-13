Watch: Sally Potter Brings Star-Studded Cast of ‘The Party’ to Live Berlinale Press Conference

Potter's newest feature is premiering in competition at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Starting today at 7:30AM ET/4:30AM PT, you can watch a live stream of the Berlinale press conference featuring the cast and crew of “The Party.” Filmmaker Sally Potter is expected to attend the conference, as well as cast members including Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz, Cherry Jones, Emily Mortimer, Cillian Murphy, Kristin Scott Thomas and Timothy Spall.

Potter’s newest feature is premiering in competition at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Janet has just been appointed minister in the shadow cabinet – the crowning achievement of her political career. She and her husband Bill plan to celebrate this with a few close friends. The guests arrive at their home in London but the party takes an unexpected turn for the worse when Bill suddenly makes two explosive revelations that shock Janet and everyone present to the core. Love, friendships, political convictions and a whole way of life are now called into question. Underneath their cultivated liberal left-wing surface people are seething. Their dispute leads to the big guns being brought out – even in a literal sense.”

Per the Berlinale, the film kicks off “as a subtly witty comedy replete with sharp-tongued dialogue, the film later veers off into tragedy. When life can no longer be controlled by reason, people will fight tooth and nail to protect their seemingly stable existence.”

You can find the full list of live stream options for the run of the festival right here, and check out the live stream for today’s press conference below.

The Berlin International Film Festival runs from January 9 – 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

