Salma Hayek Responds to Sundance Controversy: ‘I Was Disappointed That the Conversation Was Cut Short’

The actress received criticism for comments she made during a luncheon.

After coming under fire for comments she made to Jessica Williams during a luncheon at the Sundance Film Festival last weekend, Salma Hayek has taken to Instagram to clarify her remarks. Though the actress says she’s “so sorry that I did not respond earlier to the feelings and valid concerns many of you have expressed in the last few days,” Hayek is also “deeply disturbed by the way this story has misrepresented me and manipulated my words in printing them out of context.”

“We all believed we were in a forum to brainstorm about ways in which women in the industry could thrive and that was my heart’s intention,” the “Beatriz at Dinner” star continues. “I have always and will always support the empowerment and the voices of black women and women of color.” During last Saturday’s discussion, which eventually touched on the current political climate, Hayek suggested that her fellow actresses need to “be careful that we don’t fall into victimization.”

She also asked Jessica Williams, the former “Daily Show” correspondent who was in Park City for the premiere of “The Incredible Jessica James,” a question that has earned a variety of strong reactions: “Who are you when you’re not black and you’re not a woman? Who are you and what have you got to give?”

“It is inaccurate that I did not let Jessica express herself, she very passionately and eloquently spoke her mind and I listened and engaged in what she was saying,” Hayek continues on Instagram.

“In fact I was very disappointed that the conversation was cut short and not able to continue. I am devastated that something that left me feeling inspired and empowered has since been depicted as a cat fight, and worse yet painted in this way by a female journalist. Rest assured, I will right this wrong…”

