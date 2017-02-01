Samantha Bee Live Streams Two Cans of Lima Beans as Trump Names Supreme Court Pick

“Thank you for joining me as I make a very special decision regarding my nomination for tonight’s dinner," says Bee in her Facebook post.

Last night, President Donald Trump unveiled his pick for the Supreme Court nominee as Judge Neil Gorsuch on national television, attempting to turn government procedure into prime-time reality television. But “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee also had plans for that evening and announced on Twitter that she’s “getting ready to deliver a VERY IMPORTANT DECISION!,” the exact same tweet Trump sent out a few minutes earlier, at the same time as Trump picked his Supreme Court nominee.

Bee implored her fans to tune in to a live stream on her Facebook page, and those who did found two cans of lima beans sitting on a counter with a message that read, “Thank you for joining me as I make a very special decision regarding my nomination for tonight’s dinner. Like for left can, heart for right can.” Watch the video below.

Bee previously announced that she will be hosting an alternative White House Correspondents’ Dinner this April at the same time as the official one so as to properly roast Trump. All proceeds for “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.

