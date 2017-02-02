Samantha Bee Says Trump is Like ‘Gilmore Girls’ Foil Paris Geller

What do the president and an overachieving teenage girl have in common? Quite a lot.

Samantha Bee could not have come back from vacation soon enough. On the latest episode of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the Canadian-born comedian ripped into President Trump as only she can, calling attention to his frightening obsession with loyalty.

When Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to implement his shoddily written immigration ban barring citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Bee said, “it was the language of her firing that sent a chill down people’s spines.” Words like “loyalty” and “betrayal” are often used by autocrats, as Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” points out. (Bee prefers to call him “Chandler”).

With a hilarious cutaway to a distinctly early aughts-looking still, Bee recalled another leader who emphasized loyalty. “Remember on ‘Gilmore Girls’ when Paris Geller staffed the school newspaper with her most loyal friends with no regard for talent level?” she said in her characteristically sardonic tone. “It’s like that, but with the leader of the free world and nukes.”

The comedian also got a dig in at potential Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s stint on “Dancing with the Stars,” and basically called Ben Carson Trump’s token black friend. In typical Bee fashion, she manages to end on a slightly positive note, lauding the protests and rallies that have erupted across the country in response to the Muslim ban. If the whole country can channel its inner Rory Gilmore, maybe Stars Hollow still has a chance.

Watch the full segment below:

