‘Samurai Jack’ Sneak Peek Brings Out the Big Guns in Long-Awaited Season 5 Premiere

It’s been nearly 13 years the last time we saw Jack in action.

“Samurai Jack” has been pretty busy in the last 12+ years since we’ve seen him.

The series created by Genndy Tartakovsky originally ended in September 2004, but Adult Swim announced in 2015 that it would revive the critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning animated series for a fifth and final season. That revival is upon us: In a sneak peek clip from the Season 5 premiere, we see an armored Samurai Jack battling a bunch of giant beetle-esque robots.

It’s been 50 years since the events of the last episode, but a side effect of time travel is that Jack doesn’t age (although his hair follicles are working overtime). Take a look at him reaping carnage below:

In the new season, Samurai Jack seems destined to just roam the dystopian future, now that the shape-shifting demon Aku has destroyed all time portals. A cult of assassins behind on killing Jack in the name of Aku keeps things lively, though.

“Samurai Jack” returns on Saturday, March 11 at 11 p.m on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.

