‘Samurai Jack’ Season 5 Teaser Reveals the Return of the Long-Awaited Cartoon Network Cult Hit

Jack is back – well at least for a quick second. Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim has unleashed a new glimpse at Season 5 of “Samurai Jack.”

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sneak peek features the return of the time-displaced hero standing outside in the rainy night with his mystical sword.

Created by Genndy Tartakovsky, the critically acclaimed cartoon follows Jack in his quest to travel back in time and defeat the tyrannical demon Aku. The series first premiered in 2001 and ended in 2004. It was then picked up for its fifth and final season on Adult Swim.

The 10-episode Season 5 will be set 50 years after the season 4 finale, according to EW. “The finale of the last episode, 52, and the beginning of this one have no connection,” Tartakovsky previously stated in a featurette. “So, what’s changed in Jack’s world is a lot. There’s a lot of drama that’s happened and until the first episode airs I don’t want to give it away because I think it’s such a cool reveal of everything that I’m not gonna say anything.”

The fifth season of “Samurai Jack” debuts on March 11 on Adult Swim.

