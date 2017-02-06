‘Samurai Jack’ Season 5 Trailer: Cartoon Network’s Cult Series Returns For a Final Season

The series returns to conclude Jack's journey after 13 years off the air.

The original run of Cartoon Network’s cult series “Samurai Jack” ended in September, 2004 after airing 52 episodes over four seasons. Now, 13 years later, Cartoon Network and creator/executive producer Genndy Tartakovsky are reviving the series for a fifth and final season to bring Jack’s journey to an end. Watch a trailer for the upcoming revival series below.

The series followed a young samurai (Phil LaMaar) who is sent into the future by the evil shape-shifting demon Aku (Mako Iwamatsu) mere moments before defeating him with his father’s magical katana. Stuck in a dystopian future ruled by Aku with an iron fist, the samurai takes the name Jack and continues the fight against evil all the while trying to find a portal back to the past.

The 10-episode revival series will be set 50 years after the end of the original series. According to Tartakovsky, the original final episode “has no connection” to the first episode of the revival series. The series arrives over 10 years after Tartakovsky struggled to get a “Samurai Jack” film off the ground, but after being stuck in development hell, it never went through.

The fifth and final season of “Samurai Jack” will air Saturday, March 11 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

