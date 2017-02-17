‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Sara Ramirez Calls Out ABC to Fix the Biphobia Displayed on ‘The Real O’Neals’

The actress is urging fans to sign a petition that asks ABC to step in and change the show's attitudes on bisexuality.

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Sara Ramirez, who came out as bisexual last year, is now fighting to have her former network fix the attitude towards bisexuality displayed on the comedy “The Real O’Neals.”

On the ABC comedy’s Jan. 17 episode, openly gay character Kenny (Noah Galvin) lamented, “Oh, God. Here we go. Webbed toes? Money problems? Or worse… bisexual?”

Equating bisexuality with other problems was just the latest bi-phobic sentiment used for laughs on the show. A previous episode, titled “The Slutty Bisexual,” reinforced negative bisexual stereotypes when it had bi character Gloria (Jessica-Snow Wilson) sleep with someone else after getting tired waiting for a date.

One teenager was so offended that he created a Change.org petition asking ABC to step up and change these attitudes on the show. Ramirez tweeted a link to the petition, and in a separate Twitter post, declared that she would “invest my brand where I am wanted.” Ramirez played bisexual Callie Torres on “Grey’s Anatomy” for a decade before moving on last year.

One of the executive producers on the show is journalist, media personality and sex advice podcaster Dan Savage, who is openly gay. Despite being a vocal LGBT activist, he has been accused of bi-erasure sentiments, among other intolerant stances.

Controversy isn’t quite new for “The Real O’Neals.” Series star Noah Galvin made waves in a Vulture interview when he went on a rant, disparaging Eric Stonestreet’s gay character on “Modern Family” as “a caricature of a caricature of a stereotype of a stereotype.” The young actor also called “Arrow” star Colton Haynes’ decision to come out as gay as “p***y bullsh**.” And he accused filmmaker Bryan Singer of being a pedophile. While the filmmaker had been accused in 2014 of abusing two underage boys, the charges were eventually dropped. Galvin apologized for all of his offensive comments.

And as someone who worked 4 them 4 10 years+,am truly disheartened & disappointed quite frankly.I will invest my brand where I’m respected. https://t.co/NQQAPDsFlU — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) February 16, 2017

