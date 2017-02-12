‘Saturday Night Live’: Melissa McCarthy Brings Her Sean Spicer Impersonation Back for Another Political Show — Watch

He still doesn't talk so good.

In another ultra-topical episode that also saw Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions and Leslie Jones as Donald Trump, Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as Sean Spicer on last night’s “Saturday Night Live.” The actress’ surprise appearance as the White House Press Secretary last week drew instant raves, became one of the week’s most talked-about videos and, if reports are to be believed, got under Trump’s skin even more than most “SNL” skits.

Watch round two below.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: Alec Baldwin Proves There Are Two Types of Problems: Regular, And Trump

The manic anger of “Spicy” is on full display once again, though this time he at least makes an effort to rein it in — at first, anyway. (He’s also limiting his gum intake to one slice a day, in this case a comically oversize one.) There’s no super-soaker this time around, but the props from last week make a return — and, in the skit’s best moment, the daily press briefing quickly turns into a QVC-like ad for Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, which has been dropped by several retailers recently (and which Kellyanne Conway openly endorsed on national TV in what most experts agree was a violation of federal law).

READ MORE: Melissa McCarthy Takes Journalists to Task as Sean Spicer on ‘SNL’

Alec Baldwin hosted last night’s episode for a record-breaking 17th time. Octavia Spencer will host the next, which takes place after the show returns from a brief hiatus on March 4.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.