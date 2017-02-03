IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 134) – How Political Will the 2017 Oscars Get?

Plus: Our assessment of the Sundance winners, and the impact of Trump's travel ban on the film industry.

The Oscars are three weeks away, but the race continues to be unpredictable. While “La La Land” still has plenty of momentum, “Moonlight” is seen as the movie that represents the need to celebrate diverse storytelling at a troubling time for this country. But it’s not the only Oscar nominee with politics on its side: Enter “The Salesman,” which may have catapulted to first place in the foreign language Oscar race in the wake of President Trump’s disastrous travel ban.

READ MORE: 2017 Oscar Predictions

These issues are at the center of this week’s episode of Screen Talk, in which Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through the latest awards season developments. They also review the winners of the Sundance Film Festival grand jury awards, which weren’t as predictable as they expected.



Listen to the full episode above.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of Indiewire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.