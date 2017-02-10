IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 135) – Everyone Loves Isabelle Huppert

Plus: Even in this notoriously dry season, there are a few good new releases. Here are our favorites.

For months now, we’ve been talking about the same three movies leading the Oscar race — “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and “Manchester By the Sea” — but there are other recurring names in different categories, and none has been more fascinating to watch than Isabelle Huppert.

While Paul Verhoeven’s provocative “Elle” wasn’t an easy sell for everyone, and didn’t even make the Oscar shortlist in the foreign language category, Huppert’s domineering performance as a rape survivor who tracks down her assailant reminded moviegoers around the world why she’s such an icon of contemporary cinema. Even as Emma Stone maintains serious traction for best actress for her “La La Land” performance, Huppert has a serious shot of taking the prize. How do we explain her ongoing momentum?

That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, in which Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also talk through the recent luncheon for Oscar nominees and other developments in awards season as the finish line comes into view. Plus: Our picks of the best new movies to see this week. (Yes, even in this notoriously dry season, there are a few good ones.)

