IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 136) – Oscar News Isn’t the Only Big News This Week

The Oscars are a week away and voting closes even sooner than that. But it’s hard to think about the mayhem of awards season when Donald Trump is giving press conferences. So for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson start off by discussing how those headlines have taken over the media landscape, before turning back to the movies. They also debate whether or not “The Great Wall” is really that bad (but they both agree it’s not that good), then dig into the best animated short films category and look ahead to next week’s blitz to the finish line.
Listen to the full episode above.
