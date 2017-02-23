‘Sense8’ Season 2 First Look Photos: The Sensate Bond is Strengthened by Underwear-Clad Kung Fu

Also, is that Andy Dick?

The Netflix original “Sense8” created by the Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski is truly that: an original, and one that’s had us hooked since its 2015 premiere. While the wait for Season 2 might have been longer than we would have liked, the Christmas special released last December did tide us over a bit, while also amping up our anticipation for more this May.

To continue the tease, we have 13 new photos from Netflix featuring all eight members of the “Sense8” tribe: Toby Onwumere, Tina Desai, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Jamie Clayton, Tuppence Middleton, Doona Bae, Brian J. Smith, and Max Riemelt.

In its first season, “Sense8” was a dense and complex tale of humanity, as these eight strangers slowly became acquainted with each others’ worlds. If these Season 2 photos are anything to go by, the Sensate cluster is closer than ever, with Lito, Capheus and Sun standing their ground in Nairobi, Kala and Riley backing up Wolfgang in Germany, and the entire group celebrating together — surrounded by drag queens.

In addition, there are glimpses of Freema Agyeman as Nomi’s lover Amanita, Kala’s life in India, and what might be Lito at a party so fancy Andy Dick makes an appearance? We’ll find out more on May 5, when Season 2 premieres on Netflix.





