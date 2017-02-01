‘September 12th’ Exclusive Clip: Two Folk Enthusiasts Drive From Los Angeles to New York On 9/11

The film features actress Krisha Fairchild from the film "Krisha."

Krisha Fairchild gave one of 2016’s most acclaimed performances in Trey Edward Shults’ “Krisha,” about a woman who visits her estranged family over Thanksgiving. Now she’s set to appear in a new film entitled “September 12th” about folk music amidst a national tragedy. The film follows two strangers Elliott (Joe Purdy) and Joni (Amber Rubarth) whose lives are unexpectedly thrust together after their plane from L.A. to New York is grounded on the morning of September 11, 2001. Both accept help from Joni’s family friend (Fairchild) who lends them a rusty old Chevy van and decide to drive to New York. Though the shock of 9/11 quickly threatens to derail their journey, the pair discover they share a love for old folk songs and soon the two bond over music and bear witness to a nation that lifts each other up in the wake of tragedy. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

READ MORE: SXSW Review: ‘Krisha’ is an Extraordinary Portrait of Addiction and Family Strife

This is David Heinz’s feature-length debut. He has primarily worked as a visual effects editor on such Hollywood films like “The Jungle Book,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Live Free or Die Hard.” He has also edited films like “Adult World,” starring Emma Roberts and John Cusack, “Too Late” and “The Last Light.”

READ MORE: The Story Behind ‘Krisha,’ the Family Affair That Rocked SXSW

“September 12th” will have its world premiere in competition at the 2017 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. It will screen on Friday, February 3 at 8 p.m. at Metro Theatre 1 and Saturday, February 4 at 2:20 p.m. at Metro Theatre 2.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.