‘Serial’ Announces New Production Company and First Series ‘S-Town’

The seven-part series about a small, rural Alabama town will be released in March.

“Serial,” a spin-off of the public-radio show “This American Life,” became an internet sensation in late 2014, topping the iTunes charts and gaining a strong following. The podcast, hosted by Sarah Koenig, tells one true story over the course of a season using investigative journalism.

Now, per Vulture, the “Serial” team announced that they have formed a new production company called Serial Productions and unveiled its first project: “S-Town.”

READ MORE: Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast: ‘Beach Rats’ Director Eliza Hittman on Why a Director’s Sophmore Sundance Film Can Be More Difficult Than the First (Episode 19)

Hosted by “This American Life” producer Brian Reed, “S-Town” is a non-fiction limited series that is set in a small, rural town in Alabama. Production for the podcast began when a man reached out complaining about his small town and wanted a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who had allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. After Reed took on the project, another person ended up dead and a story began to unfold about “a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure and the mysteries of one man’s life.”

The seven-part series is scheduled to be released in March, with all episodes to be available simultaneously. The “S-Town” editorial team also includes Starlee Kine, a “This American Life” alum.

Serial Productions also has two more projects in development. No additional details on what they are were announced.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.