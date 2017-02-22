‘Shadow of Truth’ Exclusive Trailer: Netflix’s Israeli True Crime Docuseries Could Be the Next ‘Making a Murderer’ — Watch

The series examines the brutal killing of a 13-year-old girl and the possible false conviction of an innocent man.

What happens if you suspect your judicial system of being unjust?

That’s the question many Israelis faced in Netflix‘s “Shadow of Truth,” a four-part documentary series about the murder of a 13-year-old girl, Tair Rada, in Golan Heights during the daytime at her high school in 2006. Although a suspect was questioned, confessed and was eventually found guilty, his conviction has been the subject of wide controversy in the country.

Rada’s murder case was a matter of intense scrutiny by the public who didn’t want their own children to fall victim to such a senseless crime. Unfortunately, the conviction didn’t mollify the public because there were far too many pieces that didn’t add up. From the inaccurate confession and crime reenactment to a lack of DNA or fingerprint matches, nothing convincingly connected the suspect to the actual crime scene. Add to that a mysterious confession by another person in the fourth episode, and there could be serious room for doubt. Was an innocent man framed? Watch the exclusive trailer below to learn more:

“Shadow of Truth” was created by three young Israeli filmmakers — Yotam Guendelman, Ari Pines and Mika Timor — and was the most popular and critically acclaimed series in Israeli history when it was released in 2016. Each of the four installments examines the case from a different point of view, in a “docu-Rashomon” style.

The series also sparked a public debate about the role of film and television within an unjust system when Israel State Attorney Shai Nitzan called the show a “serious threat to democracy.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to the show’s defense and deemed Nitzan’s remark to be a serious blow to freedom of speech.

The docuseries has made such a splash that Submarine Entertainment is negotiating the rights for a fiction remake on behalf of the producers Timor, Guendelman, and Ben Giladi through their EGG Films.

The four-part series “Shadow of Truth” is currently streaming on Netflix.

