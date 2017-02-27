Showtime Renews ‘The Circus,’ Which Will Now Focus on Trump’s First 100 Days

Mark Halperin and John Heilemann are back as hosts when the show returns in March.

America’s political circus isn’t over – and neither is “The Circus.”

Showtime has ordered another cycle of “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth,” which will now focus on Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. The series returns on Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. (ET).

Back to host the show are authors Mark Halperin and John Heilemann (“Game Change” and “Double Down”), while original third host Mark McKinnon won’t be back regularly, but will return as a producer, and still pop up occasionally as a guest.

“During the historic drama of the 2016 election, ‘The Circus’ was a compulsively watchable series, providing unparalleled access and critical insight,” said David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks. “Presented weekly in real time, the show was also a real breakthrough for documentaries on television. Mark Halperin, John Heilemann, and Mark McKinnon are some of the most respected and compelling voices in politics, and given the breathtaking pace of developments in the Trump presidency, we are pleased to be able get them back on the air with new episodes.”

Left/Right produces the show for Showtime; Mark Halperin, John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Banks Tarver, and Ken Druckerman serve as executive producers.

