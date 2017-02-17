‘Silicon Valley’ Season 4 Trailer: Richard Quits Pied Piper

Season 4 premieres on April 23.

HBO has just released the new trailer for season 4 of “Silicon Valley.” The clip begins with Richard (Thomas Middleditch) gathering the Pied Piper crew to inform them he’s quitting. Richard insists in keeping the name, and lets the team know that he won’t budge. But the rest of the guys couldn’t care less.

From there, things continue to get awkward as Richard looks to the future, hoping to invent something new to revolutionize the tech game. If the first three seasons have been any indication, it’s going to be a long way to the top.

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, “Silicon Valley” focuses on six guys who struggle with the ups and downs of the tech startup world in the namesake city. The main cast also includes T.J. Miller, Josh Brener, Martin Starr and Kumail Nanjiani.

Season 4 of “Silicon Valley” premieres April 23 on HBO. Check out the trailer below.

WHOOOO. #SiliconValleyHBO returns April 23 for a fourth season. pic.twitter.com/jX7uEuhGPZ — Silicon Valley (@SiliconHBO) February 17, 2017

