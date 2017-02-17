‘Song to Song’ Trailer: Terrence Malick’s Latest Looks Like Another Impressionistic Romance — Watch

The romantic drama is opening-night film at South by Southwest.

News of a new Terrence Malick movie should always be received with cautious optimism, as the media-shy filmmaker has made a habit throughout his career of protracted post-production schedules and delayed release dates. Now that “Song to Song” has a trailer, however, it must really be official. Watch below.

The romantic drama will open South by Southwest this year, which is fitting, as “Song to Song” takes place against the backdrop of Austin’s music scene. Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara and Natalie Portman star in the film, and the trailer offers a characteristically impressionistic sense of what to expect from their romantic entanglements.

Malick has picked up the pace in recent years, releasing three films since “The Tree of Life”: “To the Wonder,” “Knight of Cups” and “Voyage of Time.” After “Song to Song” — which Broad Green Pictures is set to release later this year — Malick will turn his attention to the World War II drama “Radegund.”

