Sony Pictures Classics Acquires ‘A Fantastic Woman’ — Berlin 2017

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired Berlin International Film Festival entry “A Fantastic Woman” (“Una Mujer Fantastica”) from Participant Media. The film premieres at Berlin on Sunday, February 12.

Chilean filmmaker Sebástian Lelio’s latest film stars Daniela Vega as a transsexual woman coping with her boyfriend’s death. As she tries to maintain a civil relationship with her dead lovers’ relatives, she’s confronted with the restrictive social norms that put her own livelihood in danger. The movie was screened to buyers at the European Film Market.

“‘A Fantastic Woman’ is something special, timely, magical, dramatic and mysterious,” Sony Pictures Classics said in a statement.

Lelio’s fifth feature film, “A Fantastic Woman” is produced by Lelio, Pablo Larraín, Juan de Dios Larraín and Gonzalo Maza. The film also stars Luis Gnecco, who played the Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet, Pablo Neruda, in Larraín’s “Neruda,” which was produced by Fabula had its U.S. premiere at the 2016 Telluride Film Festival. Sony Pictures Classics previously collaborated with Fabula and Participant on “No.”

“After our rewarding collaborations on ‘No’ and ‘Neruda,’ we deeply value our ongoing relationship with Juan and Pablo, and we are excited that ‘A Fantastic Woman’ is being received with the same kind of enthusiastic response,” Participant Media’s Jonathan King said in the statement.

Funny Balloons is handling foreign sales for the remaining territories.

