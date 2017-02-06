‘Split’: M. Night Shyamalan Teases Sequel to His New Psychological Thriller

He says he has already written "an 11 page outline."

M. Night Shyamalan’s new film “Split” follows a man with severe dissociative identity disorder (James McAvoy) who kidnaps three girls and holds them captive in a cellar. It has grossed over $142 million since its release and has received generally positive reviews from critics. Now, the writer-director has already teased a possible sequel to the film on Twitter, claiming he has already written “an 11 page outline.”

READ MORE: ‘Split’ Review: James McAvoy Is the Best Thing About M. Night Shyamalan’s Kidnapping Thriller — Fantastic Fest

(SPOILER ALERT) The film’s twist ending definitely opened the doors for a sequel of some variety. At the very end of the film, Shyamalan reveals that “Split” takes place in the universe of his 2000 film “Unbreakable” complete with an uncredited cameo by Bruce Willis who reprises his character David Dunn. At this time, it’s unclear if Shyamalan’s teased sequel will be a sequel to “Split” or “Unbreakable.”

After the release of “Split,” Shyamalan has discussed returning to the “Unbreakable” universe. In an interview with EW, he expressed interest in an “Unbreakable” sequel, saying that the “answer is yes,” but he’s “just such a wimp sometimes.” “I don’t know what’s going to happen when I go off in my room, a week after this film opens, to write the script. But I’m going to start writing.”

READ MORE: ‘Split’: M. Night Shyamalan Explains the Thriller’s Shocking Twist Ending

“Split” is currently in theaters nationwide.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.