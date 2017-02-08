Standing Rock Protest ‘Never Stop Listening’ Music Video Supports Water Protectors – Watch

The song by Trapdoor Social is about fighting for what you believe in, even when it hurts.

Trapdoor Social is a quintet that combines their music with activism, previously fundraising projects with Homeboy Industries, Mesa Ridge High School and Kids Cancer Connection. Their latest project took them and Mexican filmmaker Alexandra Velasco to North Dakota to support the Standing Rock water protectors at Oceti Sakowin camp.

Spending a week at the location where they worked in construction, in the kitchens, chopping wood and shoveling snow, the group felt “incredibly welcomed and honored for the chance to participate in something so powerful and historic.”

To draw together their experience and to “Bring it Home,” a phrase they heard at Standing Rock which encouraged people to share what they learned with their communities back home, they created a music video for their song “Never Stop Listening” to raise awareness of the struggle to protect that land and water.

READ MORE: Iraq Filmmaker Protests Trump Muslim Ban, Withdraws Visa Application to Attend Miami Film Festival

The music video contains footage shot by Velasco at the camp and features beautiful images of the landscape, as well as the inspiring people who fought, and keep fighting, for what they believe in. With this video they hope to inspire more action from others around the country, especially after the recent executive order, which has the US Army Corps of Engineers planning to issue an easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline to be finished beneath Lake Oahe after all.

“‘Never Stop Listening’ is about fighting for what you believe in, even when it hurts. I know that feeling of not wanting to read the news only to learn what sad turn environmental policy (for example) has taken overnight… but to stay engaged in the fight, we must first stay informed; we must vigilantly study the world’s problems and the best ways to solve them,” the group said in a statement.

To learn about the Dakota Access Pipeline, click here.

Check out the video below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.