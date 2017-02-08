‘Star Wars’ Parody Film in Development From ‘Scary Movie’ Team

“Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue" is expected to start shooting in the fall.

“Star Wars” will soon be taken to another galaxy far, far away by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, the duo known for the “Scary Movie” franchise and “Epic Movie.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two will write and direct a parody film titled, “Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue,” a spoof on the George Lucas-created universe.

No additional plot details or cast members were announced, but the film is expected to begin shooting in the fall.

“Jason and Aaron are a powerhouse duo who have proven time and time again that they are fully tapped into the what audiences love,” said Covert Media’s CEO Paul Hanson. “Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world’s most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away.”

The comedy will be produced by Hanson, along with Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner. Executive producing are Covert’s Elissa Friedman, Media Content Capital’s Sasha Shapiro and Anton Lessine and Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein. “Star Worlds” will be financed by Covert Media and launch worldwide sales in Berlin.

Covert Media and Broken Road are also working together on an underwater action thriller directed by Paul Franklin titled “Resurface.”

Friedberg and Seltzer are also known for writing and directing “Disaster Movie” (2008), “Vampires Suck” (2010) and “Best Night Ever” (2010).

