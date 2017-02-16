Stephen Colbert and Bob Odenkirk Take on Hilarious Roles of a Lifetime For Fake ‘Late Show’ Movie — Watch

Odenkirk is currently promoting his new Netflix comedy film, "Girlfriend's Day," which premiered on Valentine's Day.

Bob Odenkirk may have a future in the late show business. The actor showcased his newfound talent during a recent visit to “The Late Show,” where he switched roles with show host Stephen Colbert to stump for a very hilarious, yet sadly fake big screen take on the world of late night chat shows.

“I do have another big project coming out. I’m really excited about it and, actually, I think you will be too. It’s a new film and it’s called ‘The Late Show: The Movie,’ and I play Stephen Colbert,” Odenkirk announced.

“I studied you closely and I think that I nailed it,” the actor told Colbert when introducing the clip. In it, he plays “a very angry and cruel” Colbert during his opening monologue. The second clip shows Colbert playing Odenkirk in their fake movie.

Odenkirk is currently promoting his new Netflix comedy film, “Girlfriend’s Day,” which premiered on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Check out the very funny “Late Show: The Movie” clip below.

