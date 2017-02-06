Stephen Colbert Channels David Byrne Singing ‘Once in a Lifetime’ — Watch

"The Late Show" host performed the famous Talking Heads song at a fundraiser for the Montclair Film Festival over the weekend.

Ever since his brilliant and understated turn as Harry in the 2011 film version of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” fans have been impressed by Stephen Colbert’s lovely singing voice. Whether he’s crooning Irving Berlin with Anna Kendrick, or subbing in for Jay-Z with Alicia Keys on “Empire State of Mind”, the comedian’s dulcet tones are always a welcome and earnest addition to his jokes.

Over the weekend, Colbert got the chance to go a little funkier when her performed a cover of The Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime” at a benefit for the Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey.

A proud Montclair resident, Colbert is on the advisory board for the festival, along with such industry heavyweights as J.J. Abrams, Jon Stewart, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Colbert’s wife, Evelyn McGee Colbert is Vice Chairman of the Board. DOC NYC’s Thom Powers and Raphaela Neihausen have programmed for the festival in the past.

In the video, Colbert gets through the spoken part of the iconic song beautifully. When the chorus comes in, he struggles at first to find his note, and makes a few flubs on his entrance. A consummate professional, he soldiers on and makes it work. His “Stop Making Sense” inspired dance moves are pitch perfect up top, adding yet another skill to his list.

Check out the performance below:

