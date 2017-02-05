Steve Bannon Warned of ‘Islamic States of America’ in 2007 Film Treatment

He also misspelled "fascism" in the title.

Steve Bannon’s role in the White House has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, with Nancy Pelosi referring to Donald Trump’s chief strategist as a “white supremacist” and “Saturday Night Live” featuring him on last night’s episode (dressed as the Grim Reaper, no less). Bannon has produced a number of independent films in the past, and now the Washington Post reports that, in 2007, he pitched one in which Muslims turn America into the “Islamic States of America.”

WaPo describes the proposal as “a three-part movie that would trace ‘the culture of intolerance’ behind sharia law, examine the ‘‘Fifth Column’ made up of ‘Islamic front groups’ and identify the American enablers paving ‘the road to this unique hell on earth.'” Along with Stephen Miller, Bannon is credited with coming up with last week’s executive order restricting travel into the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries and no longer accepting any Syrian refugees at all.

“The road to the establishment of an Islamic Republic in the United States starts slowly and subtly with the loss of the will to win,” reads the eight-page outline. “The road to this unique hell on earth is paved with the best intentions from our major institutions. This political/accommodation/appeasement approach is not simply a function of any one individual’s actions but lies at the heart of our most important cultural and political institutions.”

In his current capacity, Bannon is considered by many to have more influence on Trump’s policy than any other person. Read more about his treatment, which is titled”“Destroying the Great Satan: The Rise of Islamic Facism [sic] in America,” here.

