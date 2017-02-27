Steve Harvey Offers Warren Beatty Support After Oscar Gaffe

The TV host took to Twitter after the unprecedented Best Picture mix-up.

Steve Harvey knows exactly what it feels like to announce the wrong winner at an award show in front of an audience of millions around the world. Therefore, the TV host showed his solidarity with Warren Beatty after the unprecedented mistake that led the actor to announce Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” as the Best Picture winner when, in reality, the award belonged to “Moonlight.”

As you may remember, Harvey was responsible for the most epic award show mix-up of recent times (until Sunday’s Academy Awards, that is) after announcing the wrong winner at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. The host announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, as the winner instead of the real Miss Universe, Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. Since then, the TV host has been the subject of endless internet memes.

And, on Sunday night, those memes flooded the internet again, some even calling for the Academy to announce Hillary Clinton as the real winner of the 2016 elections. So, on Monday, Harvey took to his Twitter account to show his support to Beatty in his characteristically humorous way. “Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!” Harvey wrote on Twitter.

Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

The Miss Universe Organization also took to Twitter on Sunday to offer some advice to the Academy after the memorable mix-up. “Have your people call our people – we know what to do,” they tweeted.

Have your people call our people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

