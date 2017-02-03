‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 First Look: The Gang Dress As Ghostbusters in Upcoming Super Bowl Teaser

The first teaser trailer for Season 2 will air during Sunday's big game.

After seeing the “Stranger Things” cast win Best Ensemble at the 2017 SAG Awards, fans can’t wait to join the quirky cast on their next adventure in Season 2. Now, the wait is almost over, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, who shared the first image from the upcoming teaser trailer, set to debut during Sunday’s Super Bowl game.

The photo, seen below, features Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) at school, dressed as Ghostbusters. Behind them are Jack-o’-lanterns, which we assume is because it’s set sometime around Halloween.

Season 2 will take place in 1984, one year after the events of the first season. Not much is known about what’s in store for the youngins but, according to executive producer Shawn Levy, “The demogorgon was destroyed but evil wasn’t.”

The majority of the cast, including Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder, will be returning for the next batch of episodes. Additionally, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Dacre Montgomery, Sadie Sink and Linnea Berthelsen will be joining the cast.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the duo had been writing the followup season before the first had even premiered, telling The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix kept the renewal a secret in order to build up hype around the series – which definitely helped.

Season 2 of “Stranger Things” will debut later this year on Netflix and make sure to keep your eyes peeled during Sunday’s showdown to see the first teaser trailer.

