‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Plot Revealed: New Townies, Villians and Twists Are Teased

Season 2 of the Netflix original sci-fi/horror series will be released on Halloween.

“Stranger Things” was, hands down, one of 2016’s best series. And fans are counting the days until Halloween, when season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. We are looking forward to all the adventures and everything that takes places in Hawkins and its alternate upside-down dimension.

The second season of the Netflix original science-fiction/horror series is set in 1984, a year after the first installment. It’s Halloween in Hawkins, Indiana, and Will (Noah Schnapp) has rejoined his friends after being rescued from the Upside Down — but his new life is far from normal.

“He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down — the question is whether they’re real or not,” co-creator Matt Duffer told EW. “So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

This season, Will’s mom, Joyce (Winona Ryder), has a love interest. She has started dating an old high school classmate, Bob (Sean Astin), in an attempt to provide a more stable life for Will and his brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). “She’s trying to mask a lot. I think she’s made this choice with Bob because she wants a good father figure in her sons’ lives,” Duffer explained.

Siblings Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) are dealing with the apparent death of their friends Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Barb (Shannon Purser), respectively. “[Nancy] and Mike are both the most screwed-up because they’re the ones who both lost someone,” co-creator Ross Duffer told EW. “They’re both grappling with that, and we see the effects.”

Hopper (David Harbour) continues to try to keep Hawkins a safe place and protect Joyce and her kids for everything that has been taking place. “It kind of falls on Hopper to be the voice of authority to say, ‘This did happen and this didn’t happen,'” said Duffer. “He’s struggling with the compromise that takes him to, having to lie and cover things up.”

The new season also sees the arrival of a new set of siblings, Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Max (Sadie Sink). Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) have a crush on Max, who becomes friends with the troop. Billy, on the other hand, does not make any friends and may even be a villain in the story. “Stephen King always has really great human villains. The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that,” teased Duffer.

Another newcomer in this season is Dustin’s pet, a tadpole-looking being that Matarazzo describes as “a little creature I get to bond with. It’s obviously not from this planet or this dimension.” Hawkins National Laboratory continues open and very strange, otherworldly things continue to happen in this town. As Duffer puts it during his interview, the show will continue exploring “different kinds of horror.”

Season 2 of “Stranger Things” will be available to stream on Netflix on Halloween, October 31, 2017.

