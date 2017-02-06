‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Super Bowl Teaser Trailer: The Gang Is Back for Another Adventure

The boys dress as Ghostbusters in the first sneak peek at Season 2.

There are those who watch the Super Bowl for the actual game, and then there are others who watch it for the ads, halftime show and new trailers – especially the first glimpse at Season 2 of “Stranger Things.”

After six months of waiting for a sneak peek at the upcoming batch of episodes, Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the second season during Super Bowl LI. The spot features Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) reunited at school, wearing Ghostbusters costumes. Check it out below.

The second season is set in 1984, one year after the events of the last episode, after they rescued Will (Noah Schnapp) from the upside-down. Plot details are scarce, but what we do know is that a handful of episode, including the opening scene of the premiere, will be set outside of Hawkins, Indiana.

Season 2 is also inspired by James Cameron’s work, with co-creator Matt Duffer explaining, “We kinda looked to him and what he does and tried to capture a little bit of the magic of his work.”

The upcoming episodes will also see the return of the original cast, except Barb (Shannon Purser), along with four new characters.

“Stranger Things” returns laster this year on Netflix. Check out the teaser below.

