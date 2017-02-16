‘Suicide Squad 2’: Mel Gibson Being Courted to Direct Superhero Sequel — Report

Daniel Espinosa, Jonathan Levine and Ruben Fleischer are also among the possible candidates to helm the sequel of the DC Comics blockbuster.

Mel Gibson may soon be joining the DC Extended Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and filmmaker is in talks with Warner Bros. to direct “Suicide Squad 2.” However, there has not being an official offer made to the “Hacksaw Ridge” director as of yet.

Sources tell THR that talks are still in the early stages and Gibson is currently reviewing the material to familiarize himself with the franchise. Gibson previously picked up two Oscars for his “Braveheart” and it currently in contention for Best Picture for this year’s nominated “Hacksaw Ridge.”

But Gibson is not the only one being considered to helm the superhero sequel. According to Variety, Daniel Espinosa (“Safe House”), Jonathan Levine (“Warm Bodies,” “The Night Before”) and Ruben Fleischer (“Zombieland”) are also among the contenders to sit in the director’s chair. And the list may continue to grow, according to insiders.

Written and directed by David Ayer, the first installment of the superhero film grossed over $745 million worldwide, making it one of the highest grossing movies of 2016. It featured an all-star cast, which included Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbi, Viola Davis, and Cara Delevingne. The film cleaned up at the box office, but was plagued by bad reviews (it’s currently sitting at a 26% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

“Suicide Squad” told the story of a group of villains and antiheroes —such as Deadshot, Harley Quinn, the Joker, Captain Boomerang and Killer Croc— who are forced into the service of the government in exchange for lighter sentences.

