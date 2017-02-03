Super Bowl 2017: From Puppy Bowl to Harry Potter, Here’s What Else to Watch During the Big Game

Flipping back and forth between the Super Bowl? Here's a gallery of what the cable networks are airing via marathons on Sunday.

Perhaps the Super Bowl isn’t for everyone. Watching the New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons might be yawn-inducing.

But we live in an era of Too Much TV, of course, which means there are countless options for alternative viewing during the Big Game. (Or, there’s always the possibility of reading a book. OK, that’s going too far. Apologies.)

READ MORE: ‘Puppy Bowl’: Adoptions, Special Needs Pups, and Everything You Need to Know About Sunday’s Cutest Game (With Photos!)

Streaming services are an option, but if you’re flipping back and forth between the Super Bowl and other fare, we’ve compiled a list of how the cable networks are counterprogramming this year’s Big Game. It turns out there’s a little something for everyone, including comedy (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Parks and Recreation”), drama (“Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU”), animation (the “Madagascar” movies, “South Park”), reality (“Hoarders,” “Rock of Love 2”), cute animals (“Puppy Bowl,” “Kitten Bowl,” “Fish Bowl”) and criminals (“Lock Up,” “Cops”).

READ MORE: Coen Brothers Enlist Peter Fonda to Star in Their ‘Wild’ Mercedes Super Bowl Ad – Watch

Click on the gallery above for the full list of cable counterprogramming. And keep checking back at IndieWire over the weekend, which will also have you covered with a round up of the year’s biggest Super Bowl commercials.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.