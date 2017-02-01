‘Superior Donuts’ Star Jermaine Fowler Delivers This Deep Fried Treat with Biting Social Commentary – IndieWire’s TURN IT ON Podcast

Fowler and showrunner Bob Daily on adapting the stage play into a CBS comedy. Also: Charlie Ebersol recounts his father's attempt to create a football league with the WWE in his ESPN "30 for 30" doc "This Was the XFL."

LAST WEEK’S PODCAST: ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ Producers on Adjusting to the Trump Era — IndieWire’s TURN IT ON Podcast

CBS’ new comedy “Superior Donuts” is part of a new wave of multi-camera sitcoms with something to say.

Comedian Jermaine Fowler and executive producer Bob Daily are taking advantage of that mandate, infusing their new show with biting commentary on everything, including gentrification, police brutality, Muslims in America, and the Trump era.

CBS

“Superior Donuts” began life as a stage play in 2008, written by playwright and actor Tracy Letts. The story, about an Arthur, an aging donut shop owner, and his new assistant, a young African-American man worried about his neighborhood’s fast gentrification, eventually moved to Broadway. The New York Times compared the play to a 1970s comedy, so it only makes sense that CBS decided to adapt the show.

Comedy directing legend Jimmy Burrows is behind the lens on “Superior Donuts,” which also stars Katey Sagal, David Koechner, and Maz Jobrani. “Turn It On” recently sat down with Fowler and Daily to talk about comedy, donuts and even Starbucks.

IndieWire

“Superior Donuts” premieres Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS, then moves to Mondays starting Feb. 6 at 9 p.m.

JEFF ZELEVANSKY/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Also in this episode: We talk to filmmaker Charlie Ebersol about his new ESPN “30 for 30” documentary “This Was the XFL.”

Ebersol recounts the wild ride of the short-lived league, the brainchild of NBC Sports head (and Ebersol’s father) Dick Ebersol and his best friend, WWE titan Vince McMahon.

Listen below!

IndieWire’s “TURN IT ON with Michael Schneider” is a weekly dive into what’s new and what’s now in TV – no matter what you’re watching or where you’re watching it. Each episode features interviews with producers, reviews, essays on the latest buzz and trends, plus a roundup of what’s premiering and what’s returning over the coming week. With an enormous amount of choices overwhelming even the most sophisticated viewer, “TURN IT ON” is a must-listen for TV fans looking to make sense of what to watch and where to watch it.

LISTEN: ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Makes a Perfect Case for Watching TV Without Even the Most Trivial of Spoilers (Very Good TV Podcast)

Be sure to subscribe to “TURN IT ON” on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every Wednesday.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.