Shailene Woodley, Susan Sarandon, Constance Wu & More Discover ‘Alternative Constitution’ For Funny or Die — Watch

A new star-studded video asks: Can someone please switch out Trump's "alternative constitution" for the real one?

“Divergent” star Shailene Woodley is comfortable in fictional dystopian societies, not so much with the potential collapse of American democracy as we know it. In a new video released by Funny or Die, Woodley joins other A-listers who share her concerns about the “alternative constitution” that seems to have found its way into Donald Trump’s tiny hands. And Susan Sarandon, Constance Wu, Amber Heard, and Lizzy Caplan and many more are there to back her up.

As Woodley says in her introduction, the video is a response to the so-called “Muslim Ban,” Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven primarily Muslim countries from entering the United States. With people tripping over themselves wondering if the ban is constitutional, Woodley and the gang have found the answer: “Historians have confirmed the existence of another constitution,” they say. Apparently, this constitution says: “They with cards of green should be kept away by any means, by wall, by force, or with magic beans.”

But that’s not all, the joke continues: Trump is also aware of an alternative statue of Liberty, a much smaller one, in his home borough of Queens. That one suggests that after you give her your poor, your tired, and your huddled masses, you detain them and send them back to “where you think they came from.” It also says, “Fear outsiders” over and over again, which Susan Sarandon turns into a rousing monologue.

Watch the star-studded sketch below:

