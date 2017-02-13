‘Sword Master’ Exclusive Trailer: Derek Yee’s Wuxia Martial Arts Extravaganza Comes to Home Video — Watch

The eye-popping home video release will also include the featurette “Mastering the Sword.”

Even a master swordsman isn’t safe when it comes to Derek Yee’s wild wuxia adventure, appropriately titled “Sword Master.” In the new martial arts extravaganza, a once-powerful swordsman turns his back on his own violent nature and formidable talents to live a quiet and humble life away from the world. It’s the kind of great and understandable pursuit that is, of course, totally thrown for a loop by outside forces.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Trailers For Janus Films Re-release Of King Hu’s Wuxia Classics ‘A Touch Of Zen’ And ‘Dragon Inn’

Per the film’s official synopsis, “A powerful swordsman is haunted by the destructive impact his deadly talents have on others. Weary of the bloodshed and violence from the martial arts world, he banishes himself to the humble life of a vagrant, wandering the fringes of society. But his violent past refuses to let him go quietly. The master swordsman must regain the ability to wield his sword and fight those disrupting the peace he so desperately craves.”

Basically, it’s a marital arts movie with the ol’ “one last job” trope thrown in for good measure. Now that’s a match up.

The film stars Kenny Lin, Peter Ho, Yiyan Jiang and Mengjie Jiangin. The film’s upcoming home video release will include a number of bonus materials, including the featurette “Mastering the Sword,” which focuses on — you guessed it — the film’s eye-popping swordplay.

READ MORE: 8 Extraordinary Wuxia Films Powered By Warrior Women